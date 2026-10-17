The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 7 college football schedule will feature 16 games involving ranked teams, including No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Notre Dame is trading at $0.79 per share to beat BYU. The $0.79 price per share equates to a 79% probability for Notre Dame to win. Fewer than 47 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Notre Dame is coming off a 58-7 win against Stanford, while BYU defeated Iowa State, 24-10, in Week 6. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Notre Dame vs. BYU picks, predictions

BYU to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright ($0.50)

Under 47.5 total points ($0.51)

Pick #1: BYU to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 50%

Notre Dame ranks second in the FBS with a +33.0 scoring margin, ranking fourth in the FBS in both scoring offense with 44.0 points per game and scoring defense with 11.0 points allowed per game. The Fighting Irish have won every game by double digits, which included a 58-7 win against Stanford in Week 6, but haven't played a ranked opponent prior to Saturday's game.

BYU ranks 26th among FBS teams with a +12.5 scoring margin, ranking 46th in scoring offense with 34.6 points per game and ninth in scoring defense with 13.4 points allowed per game. The Cougars will also appear in their first game against a ranked opponent, coming off a 24-10 win against Iowa State in Week 6.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Notre Dame will defeat BYU, 24-18, on Saturday. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Notre Dame is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points, while BYU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Under 47.5 total points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr has thrown for 1,378 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception on 102 of 144 passing, while also recording 69 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts. Running back Jonaz Walton leads the Fighting Irish with 409 yards and two touchdowns on 52 rushing attempts in his first six games.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has thrown for 1,033 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception on 77 of 166 passing, while also recording 344 yards and a team-best four touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts. Cougars wide receiver Legend Glasker leads the team with 19 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation average for under probability is 64.0%, which is significantly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 51.5%. Notre Dame and BYU combining to score 48 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 47 or fewer combined points is trading at $0.51 per share. Claim $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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