Code “CBS1000” unlocks a chance for new Caesars users to get up to $1000 back as a bonus bet if their first bet loses.

The final golf major of the year gets underway this upcoming weekend when Scotland’s Royal Troon Golf Course plays host to the British Open. All of the world’s top golfers will compete for the Claret Jug as they attempt to etch their name into the sport’s history books.

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt.

One way to spice up any golf tournament, and especially a major, is by placing some bets. Golf is unique in that even the top players have good odds, as the field of available winners is deep. Four rounds are played between Thursday and Sunday, meaning there is no shortage of potential bets. You can wager round-by-round or on the tournament as a whole.

Caesars unleashes new promos for The Open

If you’re looking to bet on The Open this weekend, Caesars Sportsbook offers excellent opportunities. Caesars has all the markets and lines you’ll need to enjoy betting the weekend of golf. On top of that, Caesars is offering both new and existing customers a lucrative promotion to up the excitement to another level.

New users who sign up for Caesars Sportsbook can get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager doesn’t win. This allows bettors to place their first bet more confidently, knowing that if they lose, they’ll get a second chance courtesy of Caesars. This is one of the best promotions available at the top sports betting sites.

On top of Caesars’ new user offer, everyone can take advantage of the Open Championship Profit Boost Pack. With this offer, all Caesars users can claim two separate 18% profit boost tokens. These profit boosts can be used on any Open Championship event or market between July 15th and 21st, 2024.

Of course, there are some restrictions to keep in mind. The wager selected must have minimum odds of -200 or longer. The maximum bet on the promotion is $25 and the maximum extra winnings from the offer is $500. Users must opt in to the promo and apply the boost tokens to their wager at the time of bet placement.

How to take advantage of Caesars promos

With both promotions available to bettors, it’s important to know how to use them and take advantage of them.

If you’re a new user, simply follow one of the links on this page to get taken to the Caesars sign-up page. Once you’re there, make sure to enter Caesars’ promo code “CBS1000” to activate the $1,000 bonus bet second chance promotion.

Make sure to enter all necessary information, such as your name and date of birth. Then, create your account using your email address and a secure password. Once you’ve completed those steps, it’s time to get going.

Make sure to fund your account using any of the available deposit methods such as online banking, bank card or PayPal. Once the money is loaded up, it’s time to find your first bet. Scour the markets available and determine which wager you want to make your first bet. Remember, if this bet loses, Caesars will award you a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager, up to $1,000.

Once you place your bet, it’s time to see how it does. If you win, all is good. You can collect your winnings and either withdraw your money or use your funds to keep betting. If you lose, a bonus bet will appear in your account shortly. You must use the bonus bet within seven days of issuance and you must wager the bonus bet one time before you can withdraw.

Once you’ve taken advantage of the sign-up offer, you can get going on taking advantage of the Open Championship Profit Boost Pack. Simply log in to your account and opt in to the promotion on the promos page. Once you’ve opted in, the profit boost tokens will appear in your drawer.

Next, find any bet on any Open Championship market and add it to your betslip. Once your betslip is loaded, you’ll have the option to apply the profit boost token. Make sure to apply it before placing your bet. Remember, the maximum wager is $25. You can repeat this step twice since there are two profit boosts available in the promotion.

It’s important to note that you cannot combine the two promotions. You cannot use your profit boost tokens on your first wager, or it will void the sign-up offer. You also cannot use bonus bets earned from the sign-up offer to place your boosted bets.

Betting the Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler is in a familiar position entering the British Open. He’s installed as the pre-tournament favorite to raise his first claret jug. Scheffler already has six wins this year, including The Masters. Scheffler has entered all four majors as the betting favorite. If you’re interested in backing Scheffler, you can get +450 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

With that being said, there are intriguing options when you look down the board. Brian Harman won The Open last year, and he’s available at +5000 to repeat as the winner this year. Last year, Harman was +17500 the week leading into the tournament.

Rory McIlroy is always a popular bet when the tour goes across the pond, and he’s the second-favorite at Caesars with +850 odds entering the weekend. The most recent major winner, Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open, is +1400 to win his second straight major. Xander Schauffele, the winner of the PGA Championship, is +1100 to win his second major of the year.

All of these odds can be boosted by taking advantage of the latest Caesars promotion. If you’re a new user, make sure to use promo code “CBS1000” when signing up to activate their generous welcome promotion as well.