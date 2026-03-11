Sports fans who want to wager on Wednesday can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which will double your winnings on your next 10 wagers (up to $25 per boost). It's a busy Wednesday for sports betting, with college basketball conference tournaments, World Baseball Classic and Champions League, as well as NBA and NHL games. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to bet on Wednesday's games:

Best bets for Wednesday, March 11

There are three conference tournament finals in college basketball Wednesday -- the Big Sky, Patriot and Southland finals -- while the big conferences push toward their finales. In the Southland, McNeese State (27-5) will go for a third straight tournament title and the automatic NCAA bid after a triple-overtime victory against UT-Rio Grande Valley. Now, the No. 2 seed Cowboys face the top seed, Stephen F. Austin (28-4). McNeese State is a 1.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lumberjacks winning in 52% of its simulations. Stephen Austin +102 gets a "B" grade from the model.

The Patriot League final also is expected to be a tight one, with Boston University favored by 1.5 points over Lehigh. BU (17-16) has won nine of its past 10, but the SportsLine Model has the Mountain Hawks (17-16), who have won seven of eight, winning at a 50% rate. That's good for a "B" grade, as they are +107 underdogs. Over 139.5 hits almost 78% of the time. In the Big Sky, Montana (18-15) faces Idaho (20-14), and the model also sees value on the underdog and the Over. Montana is winning 48% of the time as a +115 underdog and Over 145.5 hits 73.9% of the time, both "B" grades.

There are also critical games in the World Baseball Classic, none more important to the Americans than Italy vs. Mexico in the Pool B finale. The Italians stunned Team USA with an 8-6 victory Tuesday night, and now they can really shock the system by sending the United States home. A victory over Mexico will do that, but the Mexicans are -305 favorites in the 7 p.m. ET matchup, and they are favored by 2.5 on the run line at Caesars Sportsbook. If Mexico pulls off the victory, the United States' fate will be determined by the mathematical tiebreaker based on the final score.

Responsible gaming

