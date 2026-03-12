Sports fans looking to wager on Thursday can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after they wager $1 or more. There's plenty of exciting action on the hardwood on Thursday, March 12 with nine NBA games and college basketball conference tournaments in full swing. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now with the promo code CBSDYW to bet on Thursday's games:

View the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full breakdown of terms and conditions for this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, March 12

The Denver Nuggets got a massive win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they'll face a much tougher task Thursday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs, who have won five games in a row and nine of their last 10. Most of Denver's key players, including Nikola Jokic, sat in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's blowout, so fans will likely get their Jokic vs. Victor Wembanyama fix here. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of points in this game, as the Over on 238.5 hits in 55.5% of simulations for a "B" grade. Bet on Nuggets-Spurs at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

Two teams looking to solidify their tournament case will meet in the SEC conference tournament on Thursday evening when the Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas A&M Aggies. The Sooners closed the regular season with four straight wins and defeated South Carolina in the first round of the tournament, but they did lose both regular season games against Texas A&M. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Oklahoma's recent form as the Sooners cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 56% of simulations. Bet on Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. Caesars also has contact information for helplines on its platforms for users requiring more assistance.