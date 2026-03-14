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Best bets for Saturday, March 14

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in a Western Conference showdown between two of the teams battling it out behind the leaders. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are comfortably ahead, but four teams are within 2.5 games of the third-place Lakers (41-25). The Nuggets (41-26) just beat the Spurs on Thursday and are just half a game behind Los Angeles. Saturday should be quite a battle between L.A.'s Luka Doncic and Denver's Nikola Jokic. Doncic is the NBA scoring leader at 32.9 points per game, while Jokic is averaging a triple-double at 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest. The Lakers have won seven of their past eight but are 2.5-point underdogs in the Nuggets vs. Lakers odds. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Lakers covering the spread in 53% of its simulations. Bet on Nuggets vs. Lakers at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

After a quiet Friday night, the NHL is almost all-in on Saturday, and the 14 games include such matchups as Red Wings vs. Stars and Hurricanes vs. Lightning. Carolina, the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader, has four more points than the Lightning, who trail the Buffalo Sabres by two points in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay (40-20-4) has lost six of its past eight but hopes to carry some momentum from a big 4-1 victory against the Red Wings on Thursday. The Hurricanes (41-18-6) have won eight of 11, a stretch that includes a 5-4 home victory against the Lightning. Tampa Bay is a -135 money-line favorite, and the SportsLine model has the Lightning winning in 56% of simulations. Bet on Hurricanes vs. Lightning at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

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