College basketball conference tournament action continues on Tuesday, March 10 along with Champions League Round of 16 first leg action, 11 NBA contests and 13 NHL games. Sports fans looking to wager on these events can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that first bet.

Sign up now at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

For all the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, March 10

The Boston Celtics haven't quite been able to play at full strength yet as Jayson Tatum's return coincided with Nikola Vucevic's injury but the team believes it can contend in the Eastern Conference once healthy. The Celtics have a contest against the Spurs on Tuesday which will serve as a good barometer for their status as contenders. San Antonio has won four games in a row and is 9-1 in its last 10, thanks in large part to third-year star Victor Wembanyama. Despite the Spurs racking up wins, the SportsLine Projection Model has Boston winning in 57% of simulations for an "A" grade. Bet on Celtics-Spurs at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference collide on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars. Vegas is in a heated race in the Pacific Division and its recent poor form (4-6 in its last 10 games) has led the to it falling behind the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games but are still behind the Avalanche in the Central Division. The SportsLine model sees value on the Golden Knights on Tuesday, as Vegas prevails in 47% of simulations as a plus-money underdog. Bet on Golden Knights-Stars and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is imporant at Caesars. Users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools, such as taking timeouts and setting deposit limits. Caesars also has contact information for helplines and additional resources for those requiring more assistance.