Those interested in sports betting on Monday can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the wager. Sports fans have plenty of action to look forward to on Monday, with five NBA games including Nuggets vs. Thunder, five NHL contests including Rangers-Flyers, and the continuation of college basketball conference tournaments, including the WCC. Sign up now at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Vist the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Monday, March 9

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder meet on Monday in a rematch of last year's second-round playoff series which went to Game 7. The Nuggets believe they can push Oklahoma City in the postseason and take down the defending champions, but the Thunder were able to beat Denver twice over the last month or so. Jamal Murray is questionable for the Nuggets, while Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren have the same tag on the OKC side. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams are out for the Thunder, who cover the spread in 52% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations. Bet on Nuggets-Thunder at Caesars Sportsbook here:

The Philadelphia Flyers still have an outside shot at getting into the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division but they've struggled of late, going 5-3-2 over their last 10 games. They'll try to build a winning streak when they host the New York Rangers, who sit at the bottom of the division and have a minus-29 goal differential on the season. However, the SportsLine model sees New York winning this game in 59% of simulations as a plus-money underdog, receiving a "B" grade. Bet on Rangers-Flyers and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is imporant at Caesars and the sportsbook offers users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has resources and contact information for helplines on its platforms for those needing more assistance.