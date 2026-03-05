Those looking to wager on Thursday's games should claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. Sports fans can look forward to plenty of action on Thursday, with nine NBA games, eight NHL contests and a packed college basketball slate featuring No. 3 Michigan heading to Iowa. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's games:

Best bets for Thursday, March 5

Two teams familiar with each other from recent postseason battles meet on Thursday when the Los Angeles Lakers head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets. Both L.A. and Denver are in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, separated by half a game. The Lakers have won three in a row while Denver is coming off a win over the Jazz on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model believes this will be a close contest but sees value on the Lakers, who win in 47% of simulations as plus-money underdogs for a "B" grade play.

The Buffalo Sabres have surged toward the top of the Atlantic Division behind their current four-game winning streak, and they'll try to extend it to five games when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins are also in second place in their division, the Metropolitan, and have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. This is the third meeting between these two teams, with Pittsburgh winning the first two contests. The SportsLine model sees plenty of goals in this one as the Over on 6.5 hits in 61.4% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.

Iowa is on the No. 8 seed line in the latest CBS Sports bracketology forecast but the Hawkeyes can boost their resume when they welcome No. 3 Michigan to Iowa City on Thursday. The Wolverines have secured the Big Ten regular season title and will now look to put the finishing touches on a No. 1 seed. Iowa has lost four of its last six games, but the SportsLine model likes the Hawkeyes on the money line as they win in 47% of simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs.

