Fans looking to wager on Saturday's games can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM. The offer gives new users a first-bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, and college basketball will dominate the landscape with matchups like No. 1 Duke hosting No. 17 North Carolina. There are also six NBA games, 11 in the NHL, and UFC 326 on Paramount+ among the many sports betting opportunities. Sign up now at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's games:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, March 7

It's another massive showdown on Tobacco Road on Saturday, and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will be out for revenge against the 17th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Duke (28-2, 16-1 in ACC) will be in the comfort of Cameron Indoor Stadium this time, and they have won seven in a row since losing 71-68 at North Carolina on Feb. 7. The Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5) are 5-2 since their big victory, losing to Miami and N.C. State. The teams have split their past 10 meetings, with UNC going 6-4 against the spread. The Tar Heels are 4-5 away from home this season, and Duke is outsourcing opponents by more than 20 points at home. The Blue Devils are favored by 17.5, but the SportsLine Projection Model has UNC covering in 58% of simulations and has a "B" grade on Over 147.4, which hits at a 71.9% rate. Bet on UNC-Duke at Caesars Sportsbook here:

In the NBA, Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder seek their fourth straight victory when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors (32-30) are trying to stay afloat amid a rash of injuries, but they are 3-5 since the All-Star break and Stephen Curry remains out with a knee injury that kept him out all last month. Reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30 points in the three games for the Thunder since returning from his own injury. The Thunder (49-15) come off a 103-100 victory against the Knicks and are favored by 14.5 points. The model has Golden State winning in 28% of its simulations, so there's great value on the Warriors +555 on the money line. Bet on Thunder-Warriors and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

The NHL's Atlantic Division has gotten interesting as the surging Buffalo Sabres have caught the flailing Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo (37-19-6) has won five in a row and hosts the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tampa Bay (38-18-4) has lost its past four and visits the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Sabres are -184 money-line favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 70% of its simulations for a "B" grade. Tampa Bay is a -172 favorite, but the model has Toronto winning 50% of the time, for a "B" grade on the Maple Leafs at +143 on the money line. Bet on Saturday's NHL games at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Maintaining healthy betting habits is critical in sports wagering, and Caesars Sportsbook offers a number of resources to its users to help them make responsible choices. Users can access deposit limits, time limits, cool-off periods and more. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.