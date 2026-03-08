There are 10 NBA games, seven NHL games and a loaded college basketball slate on Sunday, March 8 for sports fans and bettors to attack. Some college teams will lock up spots in the main bracket after winning their respective conference tournaments on Sunday, while No. 3 Michigan will try to close the regular season strong with a win over its rival No. 8 Michigan State. Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's games. You'll get a bet match regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

Best bets for Sunday, March 8

The Wolverines have only lost twice this season as they look to put the final touches on what is sure to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State has designed on a No. 2 seed and could use a signature win over its rival going into the conference tournament. The Spartans have won five in a row heading into this game and they'd like to get some revenge for a 12-point loss to the Wolverines in East Lansing at the end of January. The SportsLine Projection Model believes Michigan State will cover the 9.5-point spread in 53% of simulations.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference square off Sunday evening with the Houston Rockets visiting the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets have been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season but are just 18-15 away from Toyota Center. The Spurs have taken off in Victor Wembanyama's third season, sitting just three games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the West standings. The SportsLine model sees plenty of points in this one as the Over on 222.5 hits in 55.9% of simulations.

