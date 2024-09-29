Find out all you need to know about the Caesars sign-up offer ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season.

The sprint known as the NFL season continues this weekend with Week 4 action across the league. 24 of the league’s 32 teams headed into the week with a record of 1-2 or 2-1, meaning this week’s games could go a long way in shaping their season. The difference between 3-1, 2-2 and 1-3 is massive. Just three winless teams remain: Cincinnati, Tennessee and Jacksonville. On the flip side, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Buffalo, Seattle and Minnesota all look to continue their perfect starts.

New users who sign up for Caesars Sportsbook can get a bonus bet of up to $1,000 if their first wager doesn’t win when using promo code CBS1000.

Here are a couple of intriguing matchups you can bet on to claim this Caesars offer.

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) Moneyline +150 -178 Total Over 49 (-110) Under 49 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Spread -7 (-115) +7 (-105) Moneyline -345 +270 Total Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who register for a Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code CBS1000 can receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager results in a loss. This offer acts as a form of “first bet insurance,” providing users with added confidence before placing their initial bet.

For instance, a new user might wager $55 on the Chargers to cover the spread against the Chiefs. If Kansas City wins by more than seven points, the user will receive the $55 back as a bonus bet. However, if the Chargers either keep the game within fewer than seven points in a loss, or win outright, the bettor would earn $107.38 in a payout, but would not receive any additional bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook promo terms and conditions

Caesars mandates that all new users be at least 21 years old and located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY. This Caesars promotion is exclusively for new users who enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake of your first wager and is awarded only if that bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire 14 days after issuance and can only be used for a single wager, with no option to split them into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not count towards any winnings.

Caesars Sportsbook betting markets

The NFL’s popularity is largely due to the variety of unique betting markets available, and Caesars Sportsbook fulfills this demand with a wide array of options.

While many traditional NFL bettors tend to focus on moneylines, totals, and spread bets, Caesars offers those markets and much more. Their selection includes bets on touchdown scorers, player props, game props, and team props, as well as options for halves, quarters, game leaders, drive results, next-play results, and many additional markets.

Many of these wagers can be combined into same-game parlays, which provide bigger payouts but require multiple outcomes to succeed. For those interested in betting on several games, traditional parlays and teasers are also great options.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming and assisting users who may be facing challenges in this area. Sports betting can lose its enjoyment when users are unable to bet responsibly. Here are some options Caesars provides to support those in need:

Daily, weekly, and monthly limits on deposits, bets, and time spent

Cool-off periods (temporary suspension)

Self-exclusion (permanent ban)

Reality checks (usage reminders)

Additionally, Caesars offers access to resources that can provide further support if these measures aren’t sufficient.

Betting NFL Week 4 at Caesars Sportsbook

Week 4 of the NFL season is already here, and it still feels like we have a lot to learn about the teams and the league this season. Through three weeks, 75% of the teams were either 2-1 or 1-2. Only a few teams remain undefeated or winless. There’s still plenty to be decided, and Week 4 might be the first step in figuring out what to make of it all.

