Caesars promo code for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya is looking to get back on top after a rough stretch of fights. After starting his career with a 23-1 record, he’s twice lost the title of Middleweight Champion in the space of three matches, easily the worst stretch of his UFC tenure. Now, he’ll look to take the belt back from Dricus du Plessis, who himself claimed it from Sean Strickland back in January at UFC 297.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

UFC 305 moneyline odds at Caesars Sportsbook

Dricus du Plessis (+100) Israel Adesanya (-120) Mateusz Gamrot (-330) Dan Hooker (+260) Kai Kara France (+135) Steve Erceg (-160) Tai Tuivasa (+190) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230) Junior Tafa (-135) Valter Walker (+115)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

This promo is a first-bet insurance offer, which means more or less exactly what it sounds like. After signing up using promo code “CBS1000”, your first bet will be “insured,” meaning that if it wins, it acts like a normal bet and you collect your winnings. If it loses, the amount wagered will be credited to your account by way of a bonus bet, as long as the bet is $1,000 or less.

For instance, let’s say your first bet is a stake of $500 on +150 odds. If it wins, you’ll receive your $500 back as well as your $750 profit, both in cash. If you lose, you’ll get the $500 back, but as bonus bets instead of cash.

Caesars new user promo code terms and conditions.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo for new users is easy to use, and can be accessed by anyone located in one of the 20+ states in which Caesars Sportsbook is active, so long as you are of legal betting age in your state. As long as you don’t already have a Caesars Sportsbook account, you can take advantage of the offer after you sign up.

The bonus bets earned through this offer cannot be withdrawn, but up until their expiration date, they can be used within the sportsbook just like cash. They’ll need to be wagered and won back before a withdrawal is possible.

Caesars betting markets

When it comes to betting on a UFC match, there are three key markets. The first is the most straightforward, the money line. With this type of bet, all you need to do is pick the outright winner of the fight, regardless of its duration or the winner’s method of victory.

However, using separate markets, you can bet on those two factors as well. You can bet on the method of victory, choosing between options such as submission, TKO and decision, or on the over/under, an estimation of how many rounds the fight will last. In some cases, you can also bet on the exact round in which the fight will end.

Gambling responsibly

When betting on UFC 305, and at all times, it’s absolutely vital to employ responsible gaming practices. That means never betting more than you can afford, and stepping away when you’re no longer betting for entertainment purposes.

If you or someone you know seems to be struggling with a gambling problem, you can always call 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance from the National Problem Gambling Helpline, or visit GamTalk.org for online resources.

Conclusion

With the Caesars new user bonus offer, newcomers to the sportsbook can not only find value on UFC 305 betting lines, but they can potentially accrue bonus bets due to the first-bet insurance provided by the offer. This is a good way to get started up with one of the very best brands in sports betting, one that can trace its roots far back before the very first online sportsbooks, as one of the top casino operators in the United States.

Today, Caesars continues to be one of the top options in the online sports betting arena. The app is one of the best-looking out there, and it’s backed up by top-notch technology to make your betting experience go smoothly and efficiently. With the unique and high-value Caesars Rewards program offering even more value, as well as frequent boosts and other existing-user promotions, the welcome promotion is just the beginning of all of the benefits offered by the operator.