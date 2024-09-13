Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Caesars promo code for UNLV vs. Kansas: Up to a $1,000 bonus
New users can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager with Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t win.
The college football season continues to move at a rapid pace, as we are already preparing to enter Week 3 of the season. The action gets underway as the UNLV Rebels visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night. UNLV enters with a somewhat surprising 2-0 record, including a resounding victory over a Houston team that gave Oklahoma fits last weekend. On the other hand, Kansas looks to get back in the win column after a loss last weekend to Illinois. Highly touted quarterback Jalon Daniels has struggled to open the season, throwing four interceptions against three touchdowns. If you’re betting on the game, consider Caesars Sportsbook. New users can receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if they don’t win their first bet.
|Bet Type
|UNLV Rebels
|Kansas Jayhawks
|Spread betting
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Money line betting
|+240
|-305
|Total betting
|Over 58.5 (-110)
|Under 58.5 (-110)
Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo
Caesars Sportsbook is offering all new users the chance to get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win. Simply sign up for a new account with promo code CBS1000 to claim the offer. New users must deposit a minimum of $10 before their first bet to activate the promotion.
For example, users can choose to bet on Friday night’s game between UNLV and Kansas. If they bet $700 on the Jayhawks to cover the spread, and Kansas only wins the game by a field goal, Caesars will credit the user’s account with $700 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets can be used to place any bet on any sport over the next 14 days.
If the user wins his or her original wager, no bonus bets are issued. With this Caesars sportsbook promotion, users gain confidence and peace of mind knowing that if they lose their first bet, they’ll get a bonus bet to take a second chance.
Caesars new user promo terms and conditions
To claim the promotion, Caesars requires all new users to be at least 21 years old and located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming. This offer is exclusively for new users, who must enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake amount of the first wager and is credited only if the first bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire 14 days from issuance and can only be used for a single wager; they cannot be split into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not contribute to any winnings.
Caesars betting markets
When it comes to college football, there are plenty of betting markets available at Caesars Sportsbook. While the listing might not be as expansive as the NFL, all users should be able to find something they’re interested in betting with zero issues.
At the college level, a lot of markets are decided by the state in which the bettor is located. Many states have restrictions on certain types of bets such as player props and touchdowns. In a state with no restrictions, those markets are available at Caesars.
In addition to those markets, users can dive into traditional markets such as spread and total. Other markets include quarter and half betting, team props and game props.
Gambling responsibly with Caesars
Caesars is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming and assisting users who may be experiencing difficulties in this area. The enjoyment of sports betting can diminish when users are unable to bet responsibly. Caesars offers several options to support those in need, including setting daily, weekly and monthly limits on deposits, bets and time spent as well as temporary cool-off periods, permanent self-exclusion and reality checks to provide app usage notifications.
Additionally, Caesars provides access to external resources for users who may require further support beyond these measures.
Betting UNLV/Kansas at Caesars
Week 3 of the college football season is already upon us. If you haven’t yet added a new sportsbook to your collection for the football season, now is a perfect time to do so. New users who join now can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Simply sign up with promo code CBS1000.
Caesars has developed a solid reputation across the industry and is carrying its retail success over to the online sports betting world. Users can now enjoy the benefits of Caesars offerings from their couch nationwide.