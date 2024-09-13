New users can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager with Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t win.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The college football season continues to move at a rapid pace, as we are already preparing to enter Week 3 of the season. The action gets underway as the UNLV Rebels visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night. UNLV enters with a somewhat surprising 2-0 record, including a resounding victory over a Houston team that gave Oklahoma fits last weekend. On the other hand, Kansas looks to get back in the win column after a loss last weekend to Illinois. Highly touted quarterback Jalon Daniels has struggled to open the season, throwing four interceptions against three touchdowns. If you’re betting on the game, consider Caesars Sportsbook. New users can receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if they don’t win their first bet.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Caesars Sportsbook is offering all new users the chance to get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win. Simply sign up for a new account with promo code CBS1000 to claim the offer. New users must deposit a minimum of $10 before their first bet to activate the promotion.

For example, users can choose to bet on Friday night’s game between UNLV and Kansas. If they bet $700 on the Jayhawks to cover the spread, and Kansas only wins the game by a field goal, Caesars will credit the user’s account with $700 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets can be used to place any bet on any sport over the next 14 days.

If the user wins his or her original wager, no bonus bets are issued. With this Caesars sportsbook promotion, users gain confidence and peace of mind knowing that if they lose their first bet, they’ll get a bonus bet to take a second chance.

Caesars new user promo terms and conditions

To claim the promotion, Caesars requires all new users to be at least 21 years old and located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming. This offer is exclusively for new users, who must enter the promo code CBS1000 during registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake amount of the first wager and is credited only if the first bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire 14 days from issuance and can only be used for a single wager; they cannot be split into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not contribute to any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

When it comes to college football, there are plenty of betting markets available at Caesars Sportsbook. While the listing might not be as expansive as the NFL, all users should be able to find something they’re interested in betting with zero issues.

At the college level, a lot of markets are decided by the state in which the bettor is located. Many states have restrictions on certain types of bets such as player props and touchdowns. In a state with no restrictions, those markets are available at Caesars.

In addition to those markets, users can dive into traditional markets such as spread and total. Other markets include quarter and half betting, team props and game props.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming and assisting users who may be experiencing difficulties in this area. The enjoyment of sports betting can diminish when users are unable to bet responsibly. Caesars offers several options to support those in need, including setting daily, weekly and monthly limits on deposits, bets and time spent as well as temporary cool-off periods, permanent self-exclusion and reality checks to provide app usage notifications.

Additionally, Caesars provides access to external resources for users who may require further support beyond these measures.

Betting UNLV/Kansas at Caesars

Week 3 of the college football season is already upon us. If you haven’t yet added a new sportsbook to your collection for the football season, now is a perfect time to do so. New users who join now can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Simply sign up with promo code CBS1000.

Caesars has developed a solid reputation across the industry and is carrying its retail success over to the online sports betting world. Users can now enjoy the benefits of Caesars offerings from their couch nationwide.