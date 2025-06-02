New users can claim the latest Caesars promo code for the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Use CBSDYW to get 100% profit boosts on your first 10 bets after a first wager of at least $1. Here's a closer look at the latest Caesars bonus, including how to secure the offer and a quick preview of the upcoming NBA Finals.

How to claim the latest Caesars promo code

For new users who are at least 21 years of age, here are the instructions to get the Caesars promo.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct your to Caesars Register for a new account and make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW Make your first deposit and then place a first wager of at least $1

After a new user places a first bet of at least $1, Caesars will give out the next 10 100% profit boost tokens. The maximum stake for each of the profit boost tokens is $25, while the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Caesars promo code compared to other sportsbook offers

The new Caesars promo code is one of several top offers at sportsbooks. Many of the other best sportsbooks are offering new-user promotions for the NBA Finals.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The Fanatics promo code and the BetMGM promo code are both offering bonus bets if your first bet loses. At Fanatics, you can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets, with Fanatics matching a first bet of up to $100 (if it loses) in bonus bets across each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. BetMGM will match up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first overall bet loses.

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are going with the "bet and get" promotions route. DraftKings is offering the most in bonus bets at $300, and FanDuel is next at $200, but you have to win your first bet at each sportsbook in order to get the bonus bets. While bet365's is the lowest at $150, you'll receive the bonus bets regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

NBA Finals preview

The Thunder and the Pacers have each made it to their second-ever NBA Finals. The Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in 2012, while the Pacers were beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000. One of these squads gets to enter the history books for the first time, with one of them the heavy favorite to do so ahead of Thursday's Game 1.



At Caesars Sportsbook, the Thunder are listed at -700 to win the NBA championship, with the Pacers coming in at +500. The series spread is at Thunder -2.5, meaning Oklahoma City would need to win either 4-0 or 4-1 for that wager to cash. If you were to wager on Pacers +2.5 for the series spread, you'd need Indiana to win at least two games this series to win that wager.

For NBA Finals MVP, it's not a surprise to see regular season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a league of his own at -600. Tyrese Haliburton is next at +625, followed by Eastern Conference Final MVP Pascal Siakam at +1800 and Jalen Williams at +3000.

Responsible gaming with Caesars Sportsbook

It's extremely important to understand the importance of responsible gaming while wagering on sports, and Caesars helps out its users on this front. Caesars has several tools available, including time limits, wager limits and voluntary self-exclusion from the sportsbook.

Bettors can also use resources such as 1-800-GAMBLER, The National Council on Problem Gaming and Gamblers Anonymous.