New users can take advantage of the Caesars sign-up promotion while betting on Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season come to an end last year in Detroit with a 31-23 loss to the Lions. They return to the scene of the crime in Week 2 as the two teams meet again. Baker Mayfield had arguably the most impressive quarterback performance in the league in Week 1, completing 80% of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Washington. Detroit also kicked off their season on the right foot, beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. This should be an entertaining matchup between two quarterbacks who are in a groove. New users who sign up at Caesars Sportsbook can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager loses.

Betting Type Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +285 -365 Total Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS1000 can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager on the sportsbook results in a loss. This is a traditional “first bet insurance” type of promotion that gives users some confidence and peace of mind ahead of their first bet.

For example, new users can bet $770 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread against the Lions. If Detroit wins the game by 8 points or more, the bettor would receive his $770 in the form of a bonus bet. If Tampa keeps the game within a touchdown or wins outright, the bettor would win $700 in profit from their bet, but they wouldn’t get any additional bonus bets.

Caesars promo code terms and conditions

Caesars requires all new users to be at least 21 years old and located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. This offer is only available to new users who enter the promo code CBS1000 at registration. The bonus bet amount matches the stake of your first wager and is credited only if your first bet loses. A minimum deposit of $10 is needed. Bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued and are valid for only one wager, with no option to split into multiple bets. There is a 1x playthrough requirement, and the bonus stake does not contribute to any winnings.

Caesars betting markets

NFL betting is the most popular sport to bet on in the United States. Americans love betting on football, not only because they love the sport, but because there are so many different and unique ways to wager on each game. Caesars carries a whole bunch of markets, ensuring that even the most niche bettor can find something to satisfy them.

The most popular way to bet the NFL is against the spread. More conventional bettors would focus on that as well as the moneyline and total for each game. However, as betting continues to grow, online sportsbooks are adding more and more unique offerings. Users can now bet on players to score touchdowns, how drives end, and what happens in each quarter.

Users can also combine multiple wagers on the same game into a same-game parlay. While these bets are riskier, each leg added increases the potential payout, making them an intriguing way to bet for a lot of people.

Gambling responsibly with Caesars

Caesars emphasizes the importance of responsible gambling and offers various tools to support it. Their staff is trained to recognize potential issues and provide resources to those who seek assistance. Users have the option to set limits on deposits and wagers on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Additionally, users can establish a daily time limit, with the app sending reminders during high usage periods. If these measures are insufficient, users can opt for a temporary cool-off period or permanent self-exclusion from Caesars Sportsbook.

Betting Buccaneers-Lions at Caesars

Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield are both great comeback stories. Two quarterbacks who were drafted highly and showed early flashes of success, but were ultimately cast away by their original teams. Now, they have found new homes and are thriving under coaches and organizations that believe in them and have surrounded them with necessary pieces.

Caesars Sportsbook has some of the best offerings in the industry, and that’s why they are in the top-5 most popular sportsbooks in the country. New users who sign up for a Caesars account with promo code CBS1000 can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager loses.