Caesars promo for NFL Preseason Week 3

The final day of the NFL preseason is here. After this, the games matter. Three final games are set to take place on Sunday, scattered throughout the day. Some teams will play starters for a bit, but for the most part, it’s a final opportunity for fringe roster players to make one last impression. Caesars’ new user promo is perfect for the final preseason game. If your first cash wager loses, you’ll get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000.

Market Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -225 +185 Total Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110)

Market Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) Moneyline +140 -165 Total Over 34 (-110) Under 34 (-110)

Market New England Patriots Washington Commanders Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Moneyline -320 +250 Total Over 34.5 (-110) Under 34.5 (-110)

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Caesars Sportsbook offers new users a special promo that serves as a form of insurance on their first bet. All one has to do is register a new account with promo code CBS1000. If your first bet loses, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to the amount you wagered, up to $1,000.

The bet insurance promotions are popular in the industry because they allow bettors to get their feet wet and get used to the sportsbook. It also gives users something to fall back on, knowing that if their first bet loses, they are “insured”.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars new user promo terms and conditions

In order to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo for new users, one must not have previously registered for a Caesars account in any state. Any new user who is at least 21 years old and is physically in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates can claim the promotion.

To activate the promo, users can use promo code CBS1000. Users must deposit at least $10 on their first deposit. Only your first wager qualifies for the promotion. There is a max refund of $1,000 in bonus bets. If you bet more than that, you will receive $1,000 as a bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire within 14 days of issuance. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn until they are wagered. The bonus bet stake is not included in any payout.

Caesars betting markets

NFL betting is popular in part because of the number of markets and options available. While there are slightly fewer markets available in the preseason, there are still plenty of options for bettors to place a wager. Users can stick to the basics and bet against the spread. Totals and moneyline wagers are also available. Those are the three most popular bets when betting football.

If you’re looking for something more exotic, you can bet on game props, team props and player props. You can combine multiple wagers in a same-game parlay. If you’re looking to bet on multiple preseason games, you can combine your wagers into a regular old fashioned parlay.

Gambling responsibly

Promoting responsible gaming is part of the culture at Caesars Sportsbook. The sportsbook wants anyone who bets on sports through its app to do so safely. Once you are in over your head, it is no longer fun.

Caesars informs and trains its employees about trouble signs and gives them resources to help anyone who is struggling with betting responsibly. In addition, bettors can opt into programs that limit their wagers and deposits. If that doesn’t help, bettors can set up timeouts or even self-exclude from the sportsbook entirely.

Betting NFL preseason at Caesars

Caesars is a well-known brand name in the betting industry. After decades of a dominating presence on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s adapted and moved its product online for bettors to enjoy across the country. New users who sign up with promo code CBS1000 can get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if their first wager fails to win.

Caesars has one of the best rewards programs in the country, as rewards earned by betting online can be redeemed for real-life experiences such as hotel stays and dining. The sportsbook experience is enhanced by its solid betting mobile app.

This is the final week of the NFL preseason and marks a great opportunity for bettors to become familiar with Caesars before the regular season begins.