Caesars promo: Get a bonus bet up to $1,000 for NFL Week 1

New Caesars Sportsbook customers are eligible to redeem this bonus offer ahead of the NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new customers the chance to redeem a special welcome bonus: A first bet insurance up to $1,000.

How can bettors cash in on this Caesars offer? It just takes a few simple steps, and we’ve outlined everything there is to know.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Caesars promo

New Caesars Sportsbook customers are eligible to receive a bonus bet up to $1,000 should they lose their initial bet. Users can unlock this special offer by depositing $10 or more and placing a cash wager. The qualifying wager can be on any sport but must settle within 30 days of registration.

Should it lose, users will receive a bonus bet of equal value (up to $1,000) within two business days after settlement.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

Each bonus bet is issued as a one-use credit and cannot be paired with other offers or be withdrawn. Be sure to use it in short order, as it expires 14 days after issuance. Also, keep in mind that the value of your bonus bet will not be included in your winnings. Thus, if you win a $500 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll get back $500 but not the original stake as well.

How to claim the Caesars promo

Want to know how to get started? It’s quick and easy to sign up. If you follow these simple steps, the Caesars Sportsbook welcome promo will be yours.

Go to Caesars Sportsbook, either by clicking “claim bonus” on one of the banner ads on this page, or by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app from your app store.

Register a new account, providing your email address to get started. Be sure to enter promo code ‘CBS1000’ when prompted.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more

Place your qualifying wager

If your wager doesn’t win, a bonus bet matching your losses (up to $1,000) will be credited to your account within two business days of settlement. Only the first settled wager after registration will qualify.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

All 32 teams are in action during Week 1, affording NFL bettors ample opportunities to place their first wager toward this promo. One of the most compelling matchups kicks off during the traditional 1 p.m. ET Sunday slot is the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta made headlines this offseason, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal in free agency. Will it translate to more wins? For what it’s worth, the Falcons are -130 favorites at Caesars to win the NFC South.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Steelers +135 +3 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) Falcons -160 -3 (-110) U 42.5 (-110)

Sunday concludes with the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams in primetime (8:20 p.m. ET). These teams met in last year’s NFC Wild Card round, with Detroit winning 24-23 to score its first playoff victory since 1991. The Lions, with most of their core back, are among the early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. If healthy, the Rams could be in the mix as well.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Rams +158 +3.5 (-120) O 51 (-110) Lions -190 -3.5 (+100) U 51 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Licensed to operate in nearly two dozen U.S. states, Caesars remains one of the most recognizable names in the gaming industry. No matter what your favorite sport is, Caesars boasts a wide range of sports to bet on, from MLB to NASCAR, MMA and more.

A quick scroll through the daily boosts shows an assortment of intriguing promos, including regular profit boosts and referral bonuses. Caesars also offers a loyalty program (called Caesars Rewards) where customers can accumulate rewards/tier credits toward perks at hotels and luxury resorts worldwide. The rate at which you earn these points depends on your activity level.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface, the sportsbook is relatively easy to navigate. In addition to traditional pregame bets, bettors can also create parlays with just a few clicks. Users can also play casino games in some states.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Users can deposit money via several different methods (credit card, Apple Pay, Paypal, Venmo), and withdrawals are also easy. Should there be any questions, the help center is easily accessible with instructions on everything from making payments to setting spending limits.