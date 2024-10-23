Caesars promo | Get your first bet back up to $1,000 in bonus

Grab up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet for NBA betting this week with the latest Caesars promo.

The NBA is back in action this week with the start of the 2024-25 regular season, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering a new-user promo.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 features a total of 10 matchups as most teams play their first game of the season. Currently, Caesars has the Boston Celtics (+300), Oklahoma City Thunder (+650), and New York Knicks (+750) as the betting favorites to win this year’s NBA Finals.

Let’s break down some of Wednesday’s matchups, as well as the latest Caesars promo for new users:

Caesars Sportsbook promo fully explained

At Caesars Sportsbook, first-time users are able to take advantage of a first bet insurance promotion after signing up with the code “CBS1000.”

Following registration, your initial real-money wager will qualify for this offer. If it loses, Caesars will pay your stake back up to $1,000 as a bonus bet. If it wins, you will receive your payout and no bonus bet.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Terms and conditions

Who is eligible?

Only brand new Caesars Sportsbook customers who register using our exclusive code, “CBS1000,” are able to access this promotion.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit for this Caesars promo, as well as all subsequent deposits, is $10. Caesars supplies an array of deposit options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets and others.

Are there minimum odds required?

No, Caesars does not require minimum betting odds on your qualifying wager. For instance, you could bet on the Magic to defeat the Heat at +105 on the money line, and it would qualify. Just know that your qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days following sign-up.

When does your bonus bet expire?

If your qualifying wager loses, earning you a matched bonus bet up to $1,000 in return, your bonus bet will be available for 14 calendar days before it expires.

Is there a playthrough requirement?

No, there is no playthrough requirement associated with your bonus bet (if received) because it is non-withdrawable. Your awarded bonus bet will be single-use, meaning it cannot be divided into smaller wagers.

How to claim the Caesars promo

Here are the steps to claim this Caesars promo:

Use our exclusive “CLAIM BONUS” link Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code “CBS1000” Deposit $10+ Place your initial cash wager Wait for your qualifying bet to settle

Reminder, if your qualifying bet settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back up to $1,000 as a bonus bet. If it wins, though, you will not get a bonus bet.

NBA betting at Caesars Sportsbook

All 30 NBA franchises will take the court this week as the regular season tips off, with a pair of games having been played on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of the betting odds from a pair of matchups scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.

First up is the Orlando Magic taking on the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup. Last season, the Magic finished as the conference’s No. 5 seed in what was the team’s best year in well over a decade. Orlando has a budding superstar in Paolo Banchero, who currently sits at +1800 to win the Most Improved Player Award at Caesars, which happens to be the same odds his teammate, Franz Wagner.

The Heat, meanwhile, finished last season 10 games above .500 but only managed to grab the No. 8 seed in the East. The All-Star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are back with the well-respected Erik Spoelstra running the show.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL ORL Magic +105 +2.0 (-110) O 207.5 (-110) MIA Heat -125 -2.0 (-110) U 207.5 (-110)

Heading over to the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

Portland is still in a clear rebuilding mode after winning just 21 games last season. This year, the Trail Blazers are set to start Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and DeAndre Ayton. They are 6-point home underdogs on the point spread against Golden State.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL GS Warriors -235 -6.0 (-115) O 222.0 (-110) POR Trail Blazers +192 +6.0 (-105) U 222.0 (-110)

The Warriors snuck into the playoffs (play-in) as the No. 10 seed a year ago, and this season, they will be without the services of Klay Thompson for the first time in over a decade. Only Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remain as key contributors from the 2022-title-winning team.

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars has a long-standing reputation as being one of America’s top online sportsbooks.

When looking at the offerings at Caesars Sportsbook, we’ll always begin with the welcome offer, which again, will earn you a bonus bet up to $1,000 if your qualifying first wager loses.

There are also additional promotional opportunities or existing users. Oftentimes, the “Promos” page will feature odds boosts, profit boosts and more.

Caesars also provides extensive betting markets and bet types – especially when it comes props. You can even find niche markets like cricket, darts, lacrosse, snooker and more.