Best MLB bets on Wednesday

The action begins at 3:08 p.m. ET when the Mariners aim to close out the Tigers in Detroit. The Tigers made noise in the ninth inning on Tuesday but ultimately fell 8-4 with Seattle slugging three home runs, including one by Cal Raleigh, while Logan Gilbert shined in six innings. Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) starts for Seattle while Case Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA) goes for Detroit. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing the Mariners on the money line as they win in 55% of simulations.

Both NLDS matchups see one team have a 2-0 edge with the Brewers and Dodgers up on the Cubs and Phillies, respectively. The Brewers have had an answer for everything the Cubs have thrown their way, while the Dodgers got through Philly's top healthy arms to take the series lead. Milwaukee-Chicago sees Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 ERA) go against Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA), while Philadelphia-Los Angeles is a pitching battle between Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01 ERA) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA). The model likes Over 6.5 runs for Brewers vs. Cubs as that hits in 72% of simulations, and it sees value in backing the Phillies at plus odds on the money line as they win in 43% of simulations.

The Yankees used a massive Aaron Judge home run on Tuesday to get their first win of the series over the Blue Jays, and New York will look to stave off elimination on Wednesday to send the series back to Toronto for a winner-take-all Game 5. Louis Varland, who gave up that homer to Judge, will start a bullpen day for the Jays while New York turns to rookie Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA). The model has the Yankees winning in the majority of simulations but sees value backing the underdog Blue Jays as they win in roughly 40% of sims at plus money.

