The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, providing sports bettors another opportunity to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. The Bucs are favored by 4.5 points at home. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

In order to be eligible for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new users must meet the minimum age requirement in a state where Caesars operates. Once a bet of at least $1 is placed, you'll get the profit boosts whether the bet wins or loses. However, you can't use profit boosts for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token are $2,500. Profit boost tokens will expire after 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or simply click here. Start a new account at Caesars Sportsbook by entering the required information. When asked, enter the promo code CBS20X. Submit an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

Two bitter rivals are set to collide when the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay has won six of the last 10 meetings in this series, but the Bucs are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against Atlanta. Tampa Bay enters this matchup 0-5 ATS in its last five games, while Atlanta has lost five of its past six games on the road.

According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, the Bucs are favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The total has gone Over in five of Atlanta's last seven games when playing on the road against the Buccaneers. Bet on tonight's Thursday Night Football game here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously, which is why Caesars offers its users the ability to set deposit limits and use self-exclusion measures. Caesars also provides its customers with timeout options in addition to contact information for problem gaming resources. If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.