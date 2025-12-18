A heated rivalry will renew when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, offering sports bettors another opportunity to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which provides new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, the Rams are favored by 1.5 points on the road. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To be eligible for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new users must meet the minimum age requirement in a state where Caesars operates. Once a bet of $1 or more is placed, you'll get the profit boosts whether the bet wins or loses. However, you can't use profit boosts for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token are $2,500. Profit boost tokens will expire after 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create a new account at Caesars Sportsbook by entering the required information. When asked, enter the promo code CBS20X. Submit an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

First place in the NFC West is on the line when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter this contest with an 11-3 record. These two foes squared off on Nov. 16, and the Rams walked away with a narrow 21-19 victory. Los Angeles is 8-1 in its last nine games, while the Seahawks are 5-1 in their past six games at home. The Rams are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 games on the road.

According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, the Rams are favored by 1.5 points on the road, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The total has gone Over in four of Los Angeles' last five games against an opponent from the NFC West. Bet on tonight's Thursday Night Football game here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, which is why Caesars provides its users with deposit limits and self-exclusion measures. Caesars also offers its customers timeout options in addition to contact information for problem gaming resources. Bettors can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 to get help.