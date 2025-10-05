The Week 5 NFL schedule continues with a loaded Sunday slate, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. NFL matchups on Sunday include Seahawks vs. Buccaneers (+3.5), Bengals vs. Lions (-10.5) and Chargers vs. Commanders (+2.5). Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

See our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full details.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This offer is available only to new Caesars Sportsbook users who've never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where Caesars operates. If you place a first bet of at least $1 after signing up, you will receive 20 100% profit boosts regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. All profit boost tokens expire in 14 days and can't be combined with bonus bets.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim this Caesars Sportsbook offer:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Wager at least $1 on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Sunday NFL Week 5 betting preview

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans (0-4) go on the road to play against the Arizona Cardinals (2-2). The Titans are one of three winless teams in the NFL. Last week, the Houston Texans shut out Tennessee 26-0. The Cardinals have also dropped two straight games after starting the year 2-0. In Week 4, the Seahawks topped Arizona 23-20. Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 41 at Caesars Sportsbook. SportsLine's model predicts that Arizona covers the spread in 53% of simulations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) rolling into town for an NFC tilt. Seattle is on a three-game win streak. As for the Bucs, they were handed their first loss in Week 4, falling 31-25 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 9-6 over Tampa Bay. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under listed at 44.5. SportsLine's model has the Buccaneers covering the spread in 54% of simulations. You can bet all of these games and unlock 20 100% profit boosts at Caesars.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming at all times, and Caesars offers tools like deposit limits, timeouts and self-exclusion measures for users to utilize. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if they need more assistance.