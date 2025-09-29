The Week 4 NFL schedule features two matchups on Monday Night Football, starting with Dolphins vs. Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by Broncos vs. Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET, meaning new users have two opportunities to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

See our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full details.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users must meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in order to be eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll still receive the profit boost tokens. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. All profit boost tokens expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars offer on Saturday:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Put down a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Week 4 Monday Night Football betting preview

The Jets and Dolphins are both looking for their first win of the season when these 0-3 teams square off in Miami. The Dolphins (-2.5) are currently -153 on the money line at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Jets reside at +127. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks there's value in backing Miami on the spread, as the Dolphins cover in 59% of simulations to make that wager a "B-graded" selection.

Despite the Broncos (1-2) having a worse record than the Bengals (2-1) to start off this campaign, Denver is a sizable 7.5-point home favorite in this matchup. Cincinnati is coming off an embarrassing first loss of the season, as the Bengals were demolished in a 48-10 defeat. The model is expecting another double-digit loss for Cincinnati with an average projected score of Broncos 31-Bengals 21, as Broncos -7.5 covers in 55% of simulations. Bet on Monday Night Football at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, and Caesars is here to help. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also utilize a national resource such as calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER at any time if they require more assistance.