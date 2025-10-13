If you're interested in NFL betting, be sure to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more on Monday's games .NFL fans have a doubleheader to look forward to on Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Atlanta Falcons before the Chicago Bears face off against the Washington Commanders to conclude Week 6. Click here to sign up:

Best NFL bets for Monday Night Football

The Bills come into Week 6 hoping to clean up their mistakes from a shocking Week 5 loss to the Patriots, where they committed three costly turnovers and allowed Drake Maye to drive for the winning field goal late. Buffalo faces a well-rested Atlanta team coming off a bye week. The Falcons won a shootout against the Commanders in their last game, with Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 313 yards and Drake London having a 110-yard receiving effort. Buffalo has the second-best passing defense in the league, but can the Bills slow down Bijan Robinson on the ground? The star running back has a great matchup against a team ranked 30th in rush yards allowed per game. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bills covering as 3.5-point favorites in 71% of simulations and winning as -209 favorites (wager $209 to win $100) in 78% of simulations, with the latter receiving an "A" grade.

Chicago and Washington met last season in one of the wackiest games of 2024, highlighted by Jayden Daniels finding Noah Brown on a last-second Hail Mary to give the Commanders the victory. It was one of five games Washington won in the final minute, part of a hot finish for the team which helped propel it to the NFC Championship game. Daniels is back after missing some time with a knee issue. He threw for 231 yards and a score in Washington's win over the Chargers. The Bears are coming off a bye week looking to make it three wins in a row after taking down the Cowboys in Week 3 and the Raiders in Week 4. The SportsLine model has Washington covering in 52% of simulations but sees value on the Bears as +205 underdogs (wager $100 to win $205). Chicago wins in 37% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

