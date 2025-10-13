The Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will all be on the field on Monday, Oct. 13, as part of a Week 6 NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader. Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more with the sportsbook. Click here to sign up:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for a full breakdown of terms and conditions with the latest promotion offer.

Best NFL bets for Monday Night Football

The Bills come into Week 6 hoping to clean up their mistakes from a shocking Week 5 loss to the Patriots, where they committed three costly turnovers and allowed Drake Maye to drive for the winning field goal late. Buffalo faces a well-rested Atlanta team coming off a bye week. The Falcons won a shootout against the Commanders in their last game, with Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 313 yards and Drake London having a 110-yard receiving effort. Buffalo has the second-best passing defense in the league, but can the Bills slow down Bijan Robinson on the ground? The star running back has a great matchup against a team ranked 30th in rush yards allowed per game. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bills covering as 3.5-point favorites in 71% of simulations and winning as -209 favorites (wager $209 to win $100) in 78% of simulations, with the latter receiving an "A" grade.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will square off in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders won a wild contest between these teams a year ago, capped by Daniels finding Noah Brown on a Hail Mary as time expired for the 18-15 win. After missing a few games with a knee injury, Daniels threw for 231 yards and a score in Washington's win over the Chargers. The Bears started off the Ben Johnson era poorly but are coming off a bye week looking for their third win in a row. Chicago beat the Cowboys in Week 3 and the Raiders in Week 4. The SportsLine Projection Model has Washington covering the 5.5-point spread in 51% of simulations but says the Bears have value as +205 money line underdogs, as Chicago wins in 37% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Bet on Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars offers users tools like taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits to promote responsible gaming. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing additional assistance. Bettors should game responsibly at all times.