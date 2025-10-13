Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X: Get 20 100% profit boosts for Bills-Falcons, Commanders-Bears on MNF
Get 20 100% profit boosts for Monday Night Football in Week 6 with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X
The Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will all be on the field on Monday, Oct. 13, as part of a Week 6 NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader. Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more with the sportsbook. Click here to sign up:
Best NFL bets for Monday Night Football
The Bills come into Week 6 hoping to clean up their mistakes from a shocking Week 5 loss to the Patriots, where they committed three costly turnovers and allowed Drake Maye to drive for the winning field goal late. Buffalo faces a well-rested Atlanta team coming off a bye week. The Falcons won a shootout against the Commanders in their last game, with Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 313 yards and Drake London having a 110-yard receiving effort. Buffalo has the second-best passing defense in the league, but can the Bills slow down Bijan Robinson on the ground? The star running back has a great matchup against a team ranked 30th in rush yards allowed per game. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bills covering as 3.5-point favorites in 71% of simulations and winning as -209 favorites (wager $209 to win $100) in 78% of simulations, with the latter receiving an "A" grade.
Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will square off in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders won a wild contest between these teams a year ago, capped by Daniels finding Noah Brown on a Hail Mary as time expired for the 18-15 win. After missing a few games with a knee injury, Daniels threw for 231 yards and a score in Washington's win over the Chargers. The Bears started off the Ben Johnson era poorly but are coming off a bye week looking for their third win in a row. Chicago beat the Cowboys in Week 3 and the Raiders in Week 4. The SportsLine Projection Model has Washington covering the 5.5-point spread in 51% of simulations but says the Bears have value as +205 money line underdogs, as Chicago wins in 37% of simulations to bring value at these odds. Bet on Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders at Caesars here:
Responsible gaming
Caesars offers users tools like taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits to promote responsible gaming. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing additional assistance. Bettors should game responsibly at all times.