Tuesday features some intriguing NBA, NHL and college basketball games, and bettors can wager on any of these contests with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. There are a pair of college hoops games featuring two top 25 teams, as well as a big inter-city clash between the Clippers and Lakers in the world of the NBA. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 25

There are only three NBA contests Tuesday night, but the two Los Angeles teams meet up for a clash when the Lakers host the Clippers. The two rivals are off to very different starts to the season as the Lakers enter Tuesday at 12-4, good for third in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are 5-12, which is 12th in the conference. The Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now as they are riding a four-game winning streak. The Clippers have dropped eight of their last 10. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Lakers winning in the majority of simulations, and it also has them covering the 6.5-point spread in 55% of sims.

There are two games between top 25 teams on the docket for Tuesday with No. 17 Tennessee taking on No. 3 Houston and No. 7 Michigan in action against No. 21 Auburn. Both the Vols and Cougars, the latter of which made the national championship game last season, are undefeated at 6-0, while the Wolverines are looking to move to 6-0 against the 5-1 Tigers. The SportsLine Projection Model expects close games in these two matchups, and it sees value with the Vols on the money line as they win in 46% of simulations at plus money, as well as Auburn -4.5, as the Tigers cover in 74% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Bet Clippers-Lakers, college basketball and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously, and it offers plenty of different tools and resources to bettors to assist with this. Caesars offers gaming limits like deposit and wager limits, as well as timeout options and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.