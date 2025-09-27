The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they place a wager of $1 or more. The Week 5 CFB schedule is packed with must-see games like Oregon vs. Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Nittany Lions favored by 3.5 points at Caesars. Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

See our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full details.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users who meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in are eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll receive the profit boosts. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, while the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars offer on Saturday:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Put down a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

College football best bets for Saturday, September 27

There will be many matchups between ranked teams in Week 5 College Football action, including No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET. This battle between undefeated teams pits Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back starts, against a Tigers scoring defense that ranks top 10 in the nation. Ole Miss is a 1.5-point favorite according to the latest Week 5 CFB odds at Caesars, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

The biggest game of the week is a Big Ten battle between Penn State and Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of last year's conference championship, which the Ducks won 45-37. The Nittany Lions are coming out of a Week 4 bye and are 3.5-point favorites while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5, according to the latest odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Bet Ole Miss vs. LSU, Penn State vs. Oregon and other college football games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, and Caesars offers various tools like deposit limits to users, and it also offers timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 if they require more assistance.