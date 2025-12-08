Sports fans interested in Monday Night Football between the Eagles and Chargers can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more on Eagles vs. Chargers, NBA, NHL or college basketball games on Monday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Monday, Dec. 8

The Eagles come into Monday's showdown on a two-game losing streak with more questions about the offense and the running game. The Chargers won their last contest and have the league's second-best pass defense, so Philadelphia might have to lean on the run game more in this contest. Justin Herbert is going to play but he's dealing with a hand injury and could be ineffective against a tough Eagles defense. Los Angeles is expected to get rookie running back Omarion Hampton back for this contest, though he could split touches with Kimani Vidal. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Chargers winning at home as +114 underdogs in 52% of simulations.

There are only three NBA games on Monday's slate but one of them features the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won five games in a row heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have been a .500 team over their last 10 games but still sit at 13-10 as they navigate a new roster after they traded Kevin Durant in the offseason. Anthony Edwards has cooled off a bit for Minnesota in the last few games but is still averaging 28.1 points per game this season. The Timberwolves are 10.5-point favorites on Monday but SportsLine's model has the Suns covering in 51% of simulations.



