The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Saturday's NFL schedule features two division rivalries, beginning with Eagles vs. Commanders at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Packers vs. Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Eagles vs. Commanders, Packers vs. Bears betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East standings with a 9-5 record, while the Commanders are third at 4-10. The Eagles are 15-5 in their last 20 games, and are coming off a dominant 31-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Commanders, meanwhile, snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants. Philadelphia has won four of its past five games against Washington, and the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points on the road. The over/under for Eagles vs. Commanders is 44.5 points.

A heated rivalry is set to renew on Saturday when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings with Chicago. Green Bay is 11-2 against the spread during that span, but the Packers are just 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games overall. This time around, Green Bay is favored by 1.5 points on the road, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Wager on every NFL game at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook provides its users with several tools to game responsibly, while also offering contact information for helplines on its platforms for those requiring more assistance. Help is available by calling the National Problem Gambling Helpline 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2573) or by visiting the International Center for Responsible Gaming.