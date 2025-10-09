Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet of $1 or more for Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are hoping to bounce back from losses, with Philadelphia falling to the Broncos and the Giants losing to the Saints. The Eagles are 4-1 after dropping their first game of 2025, while the Giants are 1-4 in the early stages of the season. Claim your Caesars promo code to get 20 profit boosts:

Best NFL Thursday Night Football bets

The Eagles have played tight games in the early parts of 2025, and it finally came back to bite them as they couldn't put away the Denver Broncos in a 21-17 loss. The Eagles have one of the top rushing attacks in football, headlined by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the passing game has been the talk of the team with receiver A.J. Brown frustrated by his lack of targets and production. Will the Eagles air it out against the Giants' poor defense? The total is just 40.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning Over as that hits in 55% of simulations.

The Giants might not be able to muster much offensively, though Jaxson Dart fared better in his home start against the Chargers in comparison to his road outing against the Saints in Week 5. New York has lost six of the last seven meetings against Philadelphia and the SportsLine model doesn't see this game going much differently. Philadelphia covers the 7.5-point spread in 63% of simulations, getting an "A" grade.

