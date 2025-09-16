Tuesday's sports schedule is packed with action across multiple sports, allowing bettors to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boosts after they place a wager of $1 or more. There are 16 games set to unfold in the MLB, six matches in the UEFA Champions League, and the Week 3 NFL odds have been posted at Caesars. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, Paul Skenes is set to take the mound when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA) boasts the best ERA in baseball, but faces a Cubs team that has won five of their last six games. Chicago is also 7-1 in its last eight games on the road against Pittsburgh. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars, the Pirates are -135 money line favorites, while the Cubs are +115 underdogs. Skenes' over/under for total strikeouts is 6.5, and his over/under for hits allowed is 4.5. Bet on any MLB game at Caesars Sportsbook here:

UEFA Champions League betting preview

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with six matches, including Tottenham vs. Villarreal at 3 p.m. ET. Spurs are off to a fast start under new manager Thomas Frank, winning three of their first four matches in the Premier League, including a 2-0 victory at Man City. According to the latest Champions League odds at Caesars, Tottenham are -120 money line favorites, while Villarreal are +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Bet on any UEFA Champions League match at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Week 3 NFL betting preview

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with an AFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are 11-0 in their last 11 games at home and have won nine straight at home against the Dolphins. Miami has lost six straight against Buffalo and is winless through its first two games of the 2025 season. The Bills are 12.5-point favorites, according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Sign up for Caesars to wager on any Week 3 NFL game here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.