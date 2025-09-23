You can spice up Tuesday's sports slate by using the enhanced Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to receive 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. There are two major WNBA playoff contests on Tuesday night and a 15-game MLB slate that will help determine playoff spots. Click here to sign up for the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

See our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full details.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users who meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in are eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll receive the profit boosts. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, while the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars offer for Monday Night Football.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Put down a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

MLB, WNBA best bets for Tuesday, September 23

The Indiana Fever pulled off a surprising Game 1 road victory over the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA semifinals to have the early advantage in this best-of-5 series. But SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say that MVP A'ja Wilson is known to have monster bounce-back efforts after her team disappoints. Will Las Vegas be able to even up this series at 9:30 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN? Wetzel and Barzilai have a pair of best bets for this Game 2, including one for the spread.

The Detroit Tigers won't do the unthinkable, right? After a comfortable AL Central lead all season long, the Tigers are now just a game up on the Cleveland Guardians with six contests remaining in the regular season. The two foes begin a 3-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday, with the first contest set for 6:40 p.m. ET tonight. The Tigers are sending out ace Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.23 ERA), while the Guardians counter with Gavin Williams (11-5, 3.06 ERA). Despite these two strong arms on the mound, the SportsLine Inside the Line team's model has given an "A grade" to Over 6.5 runs (-112), with that hitting in 68.1% of simulations to bring value to these odds. Bet Tigers-Guardians money line, total and player props at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is very important for all bettors. Caesars has tools to help out bettors, like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to promote gaming responsibly. There are also national helplines that bettors can utilize, including calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.