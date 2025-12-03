Bettors should consider signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X on Wednesday in order to receive 20 100% profit boosts after a first bet of $1 or more. Top games of the day include Heat at Mavericks and Mammoth at Ducks. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3

The Heat have been one of the NBA's top teams in the early stages of the 2025-26 season as they enter Wednesday with a 14-7 record as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. The same can't be said for their next opponent, as the Mavericks are just 7-15 this year and are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole. Miami has won seven of its last 10 games and is fresh off beating the Clippers. The Mavs have quietly played much better of late, winning two in a row over the Clippers and Nuggets. Norman Powell leads the way for Miami with 25.0 points per game, while rookie Cooper Flagg is the Mavericks' top scorer with 17.0 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting in 61.1% of its simulations.

Over on the ice, one of Wednesday's top games is a Western Conference tilt between the Mammoth and Ducks. Utah has cooled off quite a bit after a hot start to the year, and the Mammoth are now 12-12-3 after losing four games in a row. The Ducks, meanwhile, are in first place in the Pacific Division at 16-9-1, though they've also cooled off after a hot start, going 5-5-0 over their last 10 games. Anaheim won the first matchup between these two teams this season 3-2 in overtime back on Nov. 17. The Ducks are second in goals per game while Utah is middle of the pack in both goals scored and goals allowed. The Ducks win outright in 58% of the model's simulations. Bet on Wednesday's college basketball, NBA and NHL games at Caesars here:

