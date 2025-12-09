Tuesday features some intriguing action on the hardwood and the ice across the NBA and NHL's combined 14 games, and bettors looking to place wagers on any of these games should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more. This offer can be used on any of Tuesday's top games like Knicks vs. Raptors and Golden Knights vs. Islanders. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 9

Maybe the game of the day in the NBA comes north of the border when the Raptors host the Knicks. These are two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference right now, as New York is 16-7 and second in the conference while Toronto is fourth at 15-10. The Knicks are hot of late, having won three in a row and eight of 10. The Raptors are heading in the opposite direction as they've lost three in a row and are .500 over their last 10 games. Toronto is 8-5 at home, and New York has struggled on the road to the tune of a 3-5 mark away from Madison Square Garden. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over for this matchup on Tuesday, with that side of the total hitting in nearly 60% of simulations for a 'B' grade.

Two prime playoff contenders meet on the ice on Tuesday with the Islanders playing host to the Golden Knights. Vegas is 14-6-8 (36 points), good for second in the Pacific Division. The Islanders are 16-11-3 (35 points) and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Golden Knights have played extremely well of late and are looking to win their fifth game in a row on Tuesday. The Isles are 5-4-1 over their last 10 games as they look to separate from the pack in a very crowded division. The SportsLine model likes the Islanders to cover +1.5 on Tuesday, as that occurs in nearly 70% of simulations. Bet on Knicks-Raptors, Golden Knights-Islanders, and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming when placing bets. This includes not chasing losses and sticking to an allotted bankroll. Caesars Sportsbook also offers ways to help with responsible gaming by offering tools and resources like gaming alerts, gaming limits, timeout options and sharing contact information for local and national helplines.