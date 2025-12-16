Just two teams remain in this year's installment of the NBA Cup, and bettors who want to bet on Knicks vs. Spurs can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts for Tuesday's title matchup after signing up and wagering $1 or more. New York got past Orlando on Saturday to advance to Tuesday, while San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in comeback fashion. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 16

It looked like this would be another feather in the cap of the Thunder amid their historic start to the season, but the Spurs had other plans. San Antonio used a late comeback thanks to the heroics of the returning Victor Wembanyama in order to upset OKC 111-109, with Wembanyama scoring 22 points in just 21 minutes of action. That launched the Spurs into Tuesday's championship game against the Knicks, who took down the Magic 132-120 on Saturday thanks to Jalen Brunson's 40-point effort. Brunson has been hot of late, scoring at least 30 points in each of his last four games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Over 231.5 as its top play, as that side of the total hits in 61% of model simulations.

Tuesday features another big basketball game, this one in the college ranks with No. 11 Louisville taking on No. 20 Tennessee. The Vols got off to a 7-0 start but have dropped three in a row entering Tuesday night, falling to Kansas, Syracuse and Illinois. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 9-1 this season with their lone loss coming to a ranked Arkansas team 89-80 on Dec. 3. Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament lead the way for Tennessee, with both averaging more than 16 points per game this season, while Ryan Conwell has gotten off to a hot start for Louisville with 19.4 points per contest. The SportsLine model likes Tennessee at home, with the Vols not just winning in the majority of simulations, but covering the 2.5-point spread 64% of the time. Bet on the NBA Cup, college hoops and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously and offers tools and resources to help bettors, such as gaming limits and activity alerts as well as timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7) for bettors who need more assistance.