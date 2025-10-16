Sports fans interested in college football betting and MLB betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when wagering $1 or more on Friday's games. No. 2 Miami Hurricanes will be in action when they host the Louisville Cardinals in a key ACC clash. On the diamond, the Los Angeles Dodgers could book a ticket to the World Series with a win over the Brewers. Claim your Caesars Sportsbook promo here:

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 17

Miami passed every test so far this season, knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 and then taking care of Florida, Florida State and South Florida in subsequent weeks. The Hurricanes should be confident as 13.5-point favorites against the Cardinals in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but Louisville has been a force under Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals are 23-9 under the head coach and have sprung some big upsets before. Even though this will be a tough road game for Louisville, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Cardinals on the spread and money line. Louisville covers in 68% of simulations and wins in 43% as a +411 underdog, bringing value at that number.

Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) gets the nod for the Dodgers as Los Angeles tries to get back to the World Series. Ohtani has struggled in the postseason with the bat (.158, 2 HR, 6 RBI) but he could deliver a strong pitching outing to remediate that. The Brewers have gone cold in this series offensively, scoring just three runs across three games. They've yet to determine their pitcher for Friday's elimination game. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Brewers to avoid a sweep as they win in 50% of simulations as a +167 underdog to bring value at that number.

