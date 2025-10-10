Friday is a good day to be a sports fan with so many huge games on tap, and bettors looking to place wagers on any of the top games or events should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a they sign up and place a first bet of at least $1. Bettors can use this offer on Game 5 of the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners, any of the top college football games or even Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. Claim your Caesars promo code now to get 20 profit boosts:

Best bets for Friday night

It's not Game 7, but this Game 5 is a winner-take-all bout with the winner heading to the ALCS for a date with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners won Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Tigers, but Detroit put together two big rallies in Game 4 to get a 9-3 victory and force Game 4. The Tigers now have the luxury of sending Tarik Skubal, the 2024 AL Cy Young winner and likely 2025 recipient, to the hill for this elimination game. Skubal pitched well in Game 2 but allowed two solo home runs to Jorge Polanco in a 3-2 Mariners win. Skubal has faced the Mariners three times this year including the playoffs, going 0-2 with the Tigers losing all three of those starts. Skubal has pitched in one elimination game in his career, which was last year against the Cleveland Guardians when he allowed five runs in six innings in a Detroit loss. The Mariners are home underdogs, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Seattle winning outright in 60% of simulations, good for a B grade.

Staying in the Pacific Northwest and in the city of Seattle, the Washington Huskies are in college football action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Washington is 4-1 after coming back from a 20-0 deficit to beat Maryland 24-20 last week, while Rutgers is looking for its first Big Ten win of the year after losing to Iowa and Minnesota over its last two games. The Scarlet Knights won this matchup 21-18 last year in New Jersey, and Washington is looking to create another lengthy home winning streak after falling to Ohio State two weeks ago. Washington is favored by 10 points, and the SportsLine model has them covering in well over 50% of simulations.

