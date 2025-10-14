Sports fans interested in MLB betting and NHL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook. Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers headlines a packed sports schedule on Tuesday, which also features eight NHL games. Click here to sign up:

Best MLB, NHL bets on Tuesday

The Dodgers are trying to grab both games on the road when they send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) to the bump on Tuesday. Yamamoto has been solid this season but has allowed five runs across his two playoff starts. He is coming off a tough outing against the Phillies where he gave up three runs in four innings. The Brewers will turn to ace Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) to try to level this series. Peralta was fine in his first start against the Cubs but rocked in Game 4, giving up three runs in four innings of work. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Brewers to punch back in Game 2, with Milwaukee covering the run line in 72% of simulations and winning in 56% as a +108 underdog.

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars have gotten off to strong starts to begin the 2025-26 NHL season, and both teams will be in action Tuesday. The Kraken head north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens, while the Stars host the Minnesota Wild in what will be a rematch of the 2022-23 first round in the NHL playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model see the Kraken covering the puck line in 72% of simulations and winning in 48%, which offers value at +138 odds (wager $100 to win $138). The model backs Minnesota +1.5 and on the money line at +158 (wager $100 to win $158). The Wild cover in 68% of simulations and win in 41%.

