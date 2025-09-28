Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X: Get 20 100% profit boosts for Sunday NFL games, Chiefs-Ravens
Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X on Sunday to get 20 100% profit boosts for top NFL games like Chiefs vs. Ravens and Packers vs. Cowboys
Week 4 of the NFL season is the perfect time to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they place a wager of $1 or more. There are can't-miss NFL matchups on Sunday, including Ravens vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET and Packers vs. Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:
Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code
New users who meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in are eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll receive the profit boosts. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, while the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days.
How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars offer on Saturday:
Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X.
- Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Put down a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.
Week 4 NFL betting preview
Two AFC foes reignite their rivalry as the Chiefs host the Ravens. Both teams are a surprising 1-2 to start the season and meeting for the first time since a 27-20 Chiefs win last season. Kansas City has won six of the last seven meetings against Baltimore, but the Ravens are -2.5 road favorites according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars. The over/under for total points scored is 48.5.
Sunday's schedule concludes with an NFC battle between the Packers and the Cowboys. Dallas is 1-2 on the season following a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, while Green Bay is 2-1 and has won 10 of the last 11 head-to-heads with the Cowboys. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites according to the latest odds at Caesars, and the over/under for total points is 46.5.
Responsible gaming
Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, and Caesars offers various tools like deposit limits to users, and it also offers timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 if they require more assistance.