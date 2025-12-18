The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, and bettors should claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet of $1 or more. There are also a dozen games in the NBA and 10 NHL matchups, including the Rangers visiting the Blues, perfect for Missouri sports betting. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

Best bets for Thursday, Dec. 18

The NFC West has been the NFL's best division this season, and the winner will likely come out of Thursday Night Football. The Rams and Seahawks are both 11-3, while the San Francisco 49ers sit one game back at 10-4 with three games to play. The teams met in Week 11, when the Rams took advantage of four interceptions of Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold to take a 21-19 home victory. L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite for the NFL MVP award. He is second in the NFL with 3,722 passing yards and leads the league with 37 touchdown passes, eight more than No. 2 Jared Goff. Darnold is sixth with 3,433 passing yards. Los Angeles is second in the league in scoring (30 points per game), and the Seahawks are fifth (28.9), but oddsmakers aren't expecting a major shootout. That's because both defenses are in the league's top three in scoring defense, with Seattle yielding 17.3 points per game (second) and L.A. allowing 18.6 (T-3) . It's also a matchup of the NFL's top two receivers, with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba first with 1,541 yards and the Rams' Puka Nacua second with 1,367 (in 13 games).

Missouri sports betting promos are now live, and Rangers vs. Blues is among the 10 matchups Thursday night. The Blues come off a 1-0 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, as Justin Faulk scored his eighth goal of the season and Joel Hofer had 24 saves for his third shutout. The Rangers (16-15-4) are near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference but have 36 points, three more than the Blues (13-15-17), who have a lot of ground to make up in the West's Central Division. The SportsLine model likes the Over (5.5 goals) on this one, giving it an 'A' grade as this matchup is going Over the total in 60.8% of simulations.

Among the 12 games in the NBA is Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, with the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls trying to gain momentum. Stephen Curry is scoring 29.6 points per game for Golden State, but the SportsLine model is giving an 'A' grade to Suns on the money line (+106), as they win outright in 61% of simulations. In college sports, No. 25 Georgia vs. Western Carolina is the only Top 25 matchup among numerous college basketball games, and the Xbox Bowl featuring Missouri State vs. Arkansas State is the only college football bowl game Thursday.

Responsible gaming

It's important that bettors practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and that includes knowing the various tools and resources available to you. Caesars offers gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options for its users, and it also offers contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing more assistance.