With the 2025 NBA Cup Final on Tuesday night, bettors interested in placing wagers should claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new Caesars users 20 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet of at least $1. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs advanced to Tuesday's final, which takes place in Las Vegas. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games:

For a full list of terms and conditions, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 16

We're down to just two teams in this year's NBA Cup, with the Spurs and Knicks meeting in the final Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Knicks knocked off the Magic 132-120 on Saturday, while the Spurs handed the Thunder just their second loss of the year Saturday night, using a late comeback to win 111-109 and advance to the championship game. San Antonio got star big man Victor Wembanyama back on Saturday after a lengthy absence, and he made his presence felt in the fourth quarter as he wound up with 22 points and nine rebounds in just 21 minutes of action off the bench. He figures to have even more of a role on Tuesday against a Knicks team led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 40 points in the win over Orlando on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Over 231.5 as its top play, as that side of the total hits in 61% of model simulations.

Tuesday features another big basketball game, this one in the college ranks with No. 11 Louisville taking on No. 20 Tennessee. The Vols got off to a 7-0 start but have dropped three in a row entering Tuesday night, falling to Kansas, Syracuse and Illinois. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 9-1 this season with their lone loss coming to a ranked Arkansas team 89-80 on Dec. 3. Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament lead the way for Tennessee, with both averaging more than 16 points per game this season, while Ryan Conwell has gotten off to a hot start for Louisville with 19.4 points per contest. The SportsLine model likes Tennessee at home, with the Vols not just winning in the majority of simulations, but covering the 2.5-point spread 64% of the time. Bet on the NBA Cup, college hoops and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously and offers tools and resources to help bettors, such as gaming limits and activity alerts as well as timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7) for bettors who need more assistance.