Best bets for Wednesday, Dec. 10

There will be just two teams left in the Western Conference section of the NBA Cup after Wednesday night as the Suns face the Thunder and the Spurs take on the Lakers. No team is hotter than the Thunder, who have won 15 in a row and are 23-1 on the year. The Suns are 14-10 and fell 123-119 to OKC in the group stage of the NBA Cup in late November. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over as it hits in 57% of simulations. As for Spurs-Lakers, this is a matchup of two of the better teams in the West as L.A. is 17-6 and San Antonio is right behind at 16-7. This is the second meeting between these teams this year, as the Lakers beat the Spurs 118-116 back on Nov. 5. The SportsLine model sees value backing the Spurs as they win in 46% of simulations at plus money.

In the NHL, there's a Western Conference clash between Pacific Division rivals as the Los Angeles Kings head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Kraken. The Kings are playing well of late, entering the matchup third in the Pacific Division with 35 points and going 4-3-3 over their last 10 games. The Kraken started the season well but are the owners of the longest active losing streak in the NHL having lost their sixth game in a row on Monday, a 4-1 decision against Minnesota. This is the first of four meetings between these division foes, and they split the series 2-2 last season. The SportsLine model has Seattle covering +1.5 in roughly 70% of simulations.

