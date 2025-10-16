Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 16, with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers come into Thursday Night Football after beating the Browns in Week 6, while the Bengals were unable to get a spark from Joe Flacco in Week 6 in a 27-18 loss to the Packers. Sports fans interested in NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X when wagering on Steelers vs. Bengals to get 20 100% profit boosts.

Steelers vs. Bengals preview, picks

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model is backing Pittsburgh on the spread as it covers in 57% of simulations. However, the model believes the Bengals offer value on the money line as +206 underdogs (wager $100 to win $206) as Cincinnati wins in 32% of simulations. Flacco should be slightly more comfortable with this offense after getting a few more days of practice, and the Bengals will benefit from the home crowd. However, Pittsburgh's defense appears to be turning things around after struggling earlier in the season and has plenty of experience dealing with the veteran quarterback.

Pittsburgh's pass defense ranks 27th in the league, so there's a scenario where Cincinnati's skill players take advantage of that in a big way. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been fairly muted since Joe Burrow's injury, but both receivers are extremely talented and will be relied on to make plays. Chase Brown also needs to get going out of the backfield, so the playmakers are there for Flacco to be successful provided the offensive line gives him enough time to throw consistently. Pittsburgh's pass rush is starting to heat up, with Nick Herbig and T.J. Watt combining for 8.0 sacks through five games. If the duo can pressure Flacco consistently, it'll give the secondary an opportunity to create turnovers and keep Cincinnati's skill players at bay.

