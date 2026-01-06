Sports fans interested in wagering on Tuesday's games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the wager. College basketball will take center stage on Tuesday, with No. 6 Duke visiting No. 20 Louisville and No. 14 Texas Tech heading to No. 7 Houston. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games:

Best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6

Duke has won its last two contests, getting a career night from Isaiah Evans to slide past Florida State in its first game of 2026. Cameron Boozer continues to make his case to be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, averaging 23.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils. Louisville has lost two of its last four, including an 80-76 setback against Stanford in its last game. The Cardinals have not lost at home yet this season though, with all three setbacks coming on the road. They are 1.5-point favorites, according to the SportsLine Projection Model and they cover that spread in 52% of simulations.

Houston, coming off a loss in the national title game a year ago, has gotten off to another hot start this year. The Cougars have won seven in a row and have one of the best defensive units in the country. Texas Tech brings one of the top offenses to town Tuesday night, headlined by JT Toppin (21.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and Christian Anderson (20.5 ppg, 7.5 agp). The Red Raiders have won four in a row, but the SportsLine model has Houston covering as a 5.5-point favorite in 57% of simulations.

The lone "A" grade play across SportsLine's NBA and NHL projections comes from the final hockey contest of the evening featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks. Neither team appears to be fighting for much this season, with Columbus at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and San Jose struggling in the Pacific Division. The SportsLine model likes the Under on 6.5 goals in this game, which hits in 64.3% of simulations for the "A" grade.

