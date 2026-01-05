There will not be Monday Night Football on Monday, Jan. 5 but sports bettors can still take advantage of loaded NBA, NHL and college basketball slate with the latest Caeasars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM, which gives new users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. There are eight NBA games, five NHL contests and a full college hoops schedule headlined by No. 24 USC facing No. 9 Michigan State. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's top games:

Best bets for Monday, Jan. 5

The Denver Nuggets will be without three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic due to a knee injury for some time, which means Jamal Murray (25.4 ppg) will have to pick up the slack if the team wishes to remain near the top of the Western Conference. The Nuggets battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and Joel Embiid is probable for the home team, which would be his fourth game in a row. Philadelphia has won its last three games to stay near the middle of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference while Denver is on a two-game losing streak and on the second night of a back-to-back set. Denver's injury report isn't out yet but the 76ers are 11.5-point favorites according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The model has the Nuggets covering in 67% of simulations.

Both the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals will try to snap their recent losing skids when the two sides meet Monday evening in the nation's capital. The Ducks have lost five a row to slip to third in the Pacific Division while the Capitals have dropped two in a row and are in a logjam in the middle of the Metropolitan Division. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Washington on the money line but likes the Ducks on the puck line. Anaheim +1.5 hits in 66% of simulations.

USC and Michigan State enter Monday's showdown as ranked squads but both are hoping to bounce back from a recent loss. The 12-2 Trojans got dominated by No. 2 Michigan 96-66 while Michigan State was upset at the hands of No. 13 Nebraska 58-56. Former Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara leads USC at 20.4 points per game but the season-ending injury to Rodney Rice was a big blow for USC. On Michigan State's side, the Spartans continue to rely on a host of guys scoring with four players averaging double figures per game. The Spartans are 10.5-point favorites at home and they cover this spread in 55% of SportsLine model simulations.

