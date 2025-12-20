The 2025 College Football Playoff continues with a three-game slate on Saturday, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM and get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. No. 6 Ole Miss hosts No. 20 Tulane at 3:30 p.m. ET, while No. 5 Oregon faces No. 24 James Madison at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday College Football Playoff betting preview

No. 6 Ole Miss will play under the guidance of new head coach Pete Golding after Lane Kiffin was hired away by LSU at the end of the regular season. The Rebels are facing a Tulane team that is playing under outgoing head coach Jon Sumrall, who was hired by Florida. The Green Wave chose to allow Sumrall to complete the season, but they are 17.5-point underdogs against Ole Miss in the Saturday college football odds.

Saturday's nightcap pits No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 24 James Madison at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 21-point favorites, which is the largest point spread in the first round. James Madison earned a bid in the field when Duke upset Virginia to win the ACC, while Oregon's lone regular-season loss came against now-No. 1 Indiana in October.

