Best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23

The Rockets are off to a solid start to the season at 17-9, but they're just .500 over their last 10 games as they aim to move up a crowded Western Conference. Their next matchup is a date with the struggling Clippers on Tuesday in a game that airs nationally on NBC and Peacock. The Clippers have only won seven games on the year and enter Tuesday 7-21, the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Los Angeles has also dealt with plenty of drama off the court, which may have bled over into its play on the court this season. The Clippers gave the Rockets a good fight on Dec. 11, with Houston winning that one 115-113. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Clippers on the money line, as they win in 45% of simulations at plus money.

Over on the ice, we have a potential Stanley Cup Final preview taking place Tuesday night with the Stars visiting the Red Wings. Detroit enters Tuesday atop the Atlantic Division and with the second-most points in the Eastern Conference. Dallas has won four in a row to get to 55 points on the year, good for the second-best record in hockey. Unfortunately for the Stars, they're in the same division as the Avalanche, who have 59 points and the best record in the league. Tuesday will be the first meeting of the season between these two top Cup contenders. The SportsLine model expects a Dallas victory as the Stars win outright in 54% of simulations.

