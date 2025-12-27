The Week 17 NFL schedule features two games on Saturday, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM offers a bet match up to $250. The first matchup of the day features the Chargers hosting the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Ravens vs. Packers at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Texans-Chargers, Ravens-Packers betting preview

Two teams currently in the AFC playoff picture square off when the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) host the Houston Texans (10-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with seven consecutive wins, while the Chargers enter this contest having won seven of their past eight games. Houston is 4-2 in its past six meetings with the Chargers, but the Texans are just 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games against Los Angeles. This time around, the Chargers are favored by two points, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

The Green Bay Packers welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Lambeau Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Baltimore is coming off a 28-24 defeat at home against the New England Patriots, but the Ravens have been extremely tough to beat on the road. In fact, the Ravens are 4-1 in their last five games on the road. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Packers are favored by 2.5 points at home, and the over/under is 40.5.

