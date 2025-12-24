Christmas Eve is the perfect opportunity to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM, which gives new users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. This year's Hawaii Bowl features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and California Golden Bears. This offer can be used on Wednesday's Hawaii Bowl or any of the top NBA or NFL games on Christmas Day. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, Dec. 24

While Cal made a slight improvement from 6-7 a year ago to 7-5 this season, that wasn't enough to save Justin Wilcox's job as he was let go before the team's season finale – a win over SMU. Interim head coach Nick Rolovich leads the Golden Bears into the Hawaii Bowl against the Rainbow Warriors, the team he played for and later was the head coach of. Hawaii is now coached by another former player in Timmy Chang, who led the team to an 8-4 record and its first bowl berth since 2020. Hawaii was dominant in the state of Hawaii this year at 6-1 and will look to get to nine wins for the first time since 2019, Rolovich's last year running the program. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, instead is backing Cal as the Golden Bears win outright nearly 70% of the time.

The NFL has a major three-game slate on Christmas Day, with the Cowboys at Commanders, Lions at Vikings and Broncos at Chiefs. The Cowboys are looking to end the year strong after being eliminated from playoff contention while the Commanders are just trying to cross the finish line in what's been a trying and injury-filled 2025. The SportsLine model has Washington covering the spread in 60% of simulations. The Lions are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture, and they need to win out to have a chance of making the playoffs, starting with beating a Vikings team set to start undrafted rookie Max Brosmer at quarterback. The model has the Lions covering in just over 50% of simulations. And the final game of the day has the Broncos looking to improve their standing in the race for both the AFC West and No. 1 seed in the conference against a reeling Chiefs team that failed to win its 10th straight division title. The Chiefs cover the spread in nearly 60% of model simulations.

Bet on the Hawaii Bowl, the NFL's Christmas games and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Caesars Sportsbook offers ways to help. Caesars has different gaming limit options as well as activity alerts, and the sportsbook also offers self-exclusion measures. Caesars also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for bettors who require more help.