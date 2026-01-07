Bettors can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses, on Wednesday. The Celtics host the Nuggets in one of the top NBA games of the day, and there's a ranked SEC hoops showdown between Alabama and Vanderbilt. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7

Two of the top teams in the league square off Wednesday night with the Nuggets visiting the Celtics, and both teams are unfortunately without their star players. Jayson Tatum tore his ACL in the postseason for Boston last year and is trying to work his way back from injury, but the Celtics have been fine without him at 23-12 as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston enters Wednesday having won four in a row. The Nuggets are down three-time MVP Nikola Jokic after he injured his knee on Dec. 29. Denver is 2-2 without their top player, and the Nuggets are 24-12 overall this season. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Celtics covering in 68% of its simulations.

We're now in full swing when it comes to conference play for college basketball, and two of the top teams in the SEC meet up for a ranked vs. ranked showdown with No. 11 Vanderbilt hosting No. 13 Alabama. The Commodores are off to a perfect 14-0 start to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, while the Crimson Tide, which has made the Elite Eight each of the last two years, is 11-3. Alabama has dropped games to elite ranked schools in Arizona, Gonzaga and Purdue, but it has won four in a row entering Wednesday, all by double digits. The SportsLine model doesn't have a strong lean for the game, but the Over does hit in a bit more than half of the simulations.

Bet on the NBA, college basketball and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is something that all bettors should practice whenever placing wagers, and Caesars Sportsbook takes the matter seriously and offers ways to help. Caesars offers betting alerts, gaming limits and self-exclusion measures, and the sportsbook also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.